Morgan Stanley Acquires 203,027 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,266,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,027 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.14% of Voya Financial worth $77,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Voya Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Voya Financial by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,683,000 after purchasing an additional 220,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of VOYA opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average is $66.56. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

In other news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,184 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

