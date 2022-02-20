Morgan Stanley Acquires 218,068 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,151,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Las Vegas Sands worth $78,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 19.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. UBS Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

