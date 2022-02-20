Morgan Stanley Buys 106,945 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,626,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $82,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $987,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $51.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

