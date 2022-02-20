Morgan Stanley Has $73.11 Million Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,527,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Duke Realty worth $73,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 513.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Duke Realty by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

NYSE DRE opened at $52.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.79. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.91.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.