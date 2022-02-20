Morgan Stanley Has $75.83 Million Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,377,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,376 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Elanco Animal Health worth $75,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

