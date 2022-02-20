Morgan Stanley Has $77.37 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $77,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after acquiring an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth approximately $57,585,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after acquiring an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,315,000 after acquiring an additional 149,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $293.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.02 and a 1 year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

