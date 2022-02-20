Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,005,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441,971 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Stellantis worth $76,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 0.8% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 9.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ STLA opened at $18.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

