Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Berry Global Group worth $74,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 93,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BERY stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

