Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,542 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Hormel Foods worth $79,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,911,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,701,000 after buying an additional 667,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,786,000 after buying an additional 622,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.09. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.