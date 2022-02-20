Morgan Stanley Purchases 341,852 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,852 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.10% of Celsius worth $73,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Celsius by 64.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 121.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CELH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 469.41 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $110.22.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

