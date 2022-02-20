Multiplier Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $11,175.90 and $334.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,706.92 or 0.06944297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,070.25 or 1.00230165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00051891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.