Namecoin (NMC) Price Tops $2.16 on Major Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $31.79 million and $8,294.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00005614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,419.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $302.22 or 0.00786646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.00220717 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00022424 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

