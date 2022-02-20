National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Linde by 3.4% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 2.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Navalign LLC grew its position in Linde by 1.4% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Linde by 21.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Linde by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $302.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $241.88 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.40. The firm has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.76.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

