National Asset Management Inc. Buys 855 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after purchasing an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,076 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,338 shares during the period.

VBR stock opened at $172.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

