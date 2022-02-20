National Asset Management Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,006,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after buying an additional 1,308,220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,559,000 after buying an additional 380,386 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

