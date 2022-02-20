National Asset Management Inc. Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21,407 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

