National Asset Management Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $215.85 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.84 and a 200-day moving average of $226.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of -719.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

