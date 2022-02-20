National Asset Management Inc. Has $4.11 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 263.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,563,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $1,330,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,513 shares of company stock valued at $83,961,601. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.87.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.89 and a 200 day moving average of $299.20. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

