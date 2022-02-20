National Asset Management Inc. Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,946 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Shares of UBER opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.81 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

