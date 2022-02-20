National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

Shares of PKI opened at $179.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.42. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.79%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

