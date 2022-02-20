National Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,497 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $43,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

EW stock opened at $105.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $2,126,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,672 shares of company stock valued at $24,168,821. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

