Navcoin Trading Down 10.9% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $10.27 million and $79,776.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002568 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002635 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00011261 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,882,685 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

