NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,381,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.12% of NeoGenomics worth $66,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 43.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,662 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 134.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,745 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $48,625,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,858,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,619,000 after purchasing an additional 190,095 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEO opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $58.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

In related news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,228,357.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

