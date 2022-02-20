Nestree Price Down 6.5% This Week (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Nestree has a total market cap of $12.34 million and $322,421.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,385.64 or 0.99971303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00067414 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023327 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002241 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016394 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.06 or 0.00367372 BTC.

Nestree Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,355,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

