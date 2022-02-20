Netbox Coin (NBX) 1-Day Volume Tops $4,644.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $311,962.05 and $4,644.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000460 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00081598 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

NBX is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,695,706 coins and its circulating supply is 78,885,278 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.