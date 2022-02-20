Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys New Shares in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.32% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTD. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACTD opened at $9.86 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

