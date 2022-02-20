Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 79,342 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,083,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.08.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.85%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

