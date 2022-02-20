Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSHD opened at $90.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 237.43, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.27. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $181.30.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total transaction of $2,563,889.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $847,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,138 shares of company stock worth $6,350,863. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSHD. TheStreet lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

