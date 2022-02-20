Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $148.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.98. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $136.56 and a 12-month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

