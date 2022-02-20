Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New Investment in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AMERCO in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AMERCO in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in AMERCO in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 36.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other AMERCO news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $587.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $659.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $679.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.88. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $523.94 and a 12 month high of $769.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.33 EPS. Analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

