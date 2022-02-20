Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 440 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 481.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 110.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

TPL opened at $1,005.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,145.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,244.66. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

