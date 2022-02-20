Neutrino Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00086757 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000627 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

