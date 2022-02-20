New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NFE opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.