New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research firms recently commented on NJR. Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.48.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.85%.

In related news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.