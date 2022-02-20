New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,539 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

