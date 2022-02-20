Newton Coin Project Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 125.9% higher against the dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $4,650.91 and $50.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 61% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

