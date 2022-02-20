Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys 2,391 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,401,696 shares of company stock valued at $86,041,320 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

MDLZ opened at $66.00 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

