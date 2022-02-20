Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $9.96 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,640 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $72.41 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.