Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $9.96 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,640 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $72.41 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.63.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.