Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $122.87 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,399,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,300. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

