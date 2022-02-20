Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $160,956.00

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $11.12 million and $160,956.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00038396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00106562 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.