Nord Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.34 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $748,781.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00003274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00044218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.87 or 0.06865502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,208.80 or 0.99899474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00048772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00051283 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,263,817 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

