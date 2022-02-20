Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock Holdings Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,945,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921,659 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.11% of Northwest Bancshares worth $52,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.61. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $163,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.