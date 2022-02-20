Nuco.cloud 24-Hour Volume Tops $16,529.00 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $711,167.34 and approximately $16,529.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044484 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.60 or 0.06946638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,168.01 or 0.99899562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00049120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00051937 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003250 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

