NuCypher (NU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $312.82 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $312.82 million and $14.19 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Profile

NU is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

