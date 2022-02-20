NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 305.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,832,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821,357 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA opened at $236.42 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 980,012 shares of company stock worth $309,415,310 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.43.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.