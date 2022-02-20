NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,437.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4,996.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR has a 1 year low of $4,330.00 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,489.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,247.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $76.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

