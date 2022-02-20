ODUWA Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $61,099.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,279.70 or 0.99865598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00068572 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023388 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002229 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00016058 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.28 or 0.00368571 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.