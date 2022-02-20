Ontology Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $51.91 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $452.26 million and approximately $51.91 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001337 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.61 or 0.00203403 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00024547 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00024568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.58 or 0.00407718 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00060454 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

