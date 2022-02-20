Open Platform Price Reaches $0.0020 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Open Platform has a market cap of $2.10 million and $102,937.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Platform has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Open Platform

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

