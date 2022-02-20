OpenOcean Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.88 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $17.80 million and $3.88 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,662.01 or 0.06887788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,665.87 or 1.00045641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00052030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

